The Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. Photo: EPA
The Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. Photo: EPA
An LGBT pride parade in support of Taiwan’s same-sex marriage law. Photo: Reuters
China embraced gay ‘marriage’ long before Taiwan’s law. The West perverted history
- Asia has a rich but largely forgotten history of acceptance of queer relationships
- It was not until the colonial era that sexual and gender diversity came to be seen as a sin
Topic | LGBTI
An LGBT pride parade in support of Taiwan’s same-sex marriage law. Photo: Reuters