The Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. Photo: EPA
Suraj Girijashanker
Opinion

Opinion

Suraj Girijashanker

Brunei LGBT laws: move over George Clooney, why Asian activists are better off without ‘Western saviours’

  • Celebrities’ campaign against the implementation of strict sharia laws has focused mainly on gay sex being punishable by death
  • The impact of the regressive rules on other segments of society has been neglected
Suraj Girijashanker

Suraj Girijashanker  

Published: 4:15pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:15pm, 2 Jun, 2019

The Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. Photo: EPA
An LGBT pride parade in support of Taiwan’s same-sex marriage law. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China embraced gay ‘marriage’ long before Taiwan’s law. The West perverted history

  • Asia has a rich but largely forgotten history of acceptance of queer relationships
  • It was not until the colonial era that sexual and gender diversity came to be seen as a sin
Topic |   LGBTI
Sarah Ngu

Sarah Ngu  

Published: 9:00am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 2:15pm, 29 May, 2019

An LGBT pride parade in support of Taiwan's same-sex marriage law. Photo: Reuters
