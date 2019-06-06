Reason to smile: Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: Reuters
Reason to smile: Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: Reuters
Thai parliament votes to confirm junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister
- Final tally stands at 500 for Prayuth and 244 for his sole rival, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, with three abstaining
- Vote ensures Prayuth’s transition from leader of the 2014 coup and the ruling junta to a prime minister endorsed by an elected parliament
