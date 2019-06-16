The vast majority of domestic workers in Southeast Asia and the Pacific are women. Photo: Handout
Ageing Hong Kong needs more help. Its helpers need more rights
- The region’s greying population and growing number of working women mean the demand for domestic workers will only rise
- But these workers are underprotected by labour laws and vulnerable to exploitation as well as violence. Asean must do more
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
