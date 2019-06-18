Indonesia’s incumbent President Joko Widodo and his running mate Ma’ruf Amin won a second term. Photo: EPA-EFE
Supporters of defeated presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto – who claimed the April 17 election was rigged, spawning deadly rioting last month – outside the constitutional court in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Indonesia’s constitutional court hears Prabowo’s claim that Widodo election win was rigged
- The losing presidential candidate has alleged the April 17 polls were marked by ‘massive and systematic’ electoral fraud
- Official results show Widodo won 55.5 per cent of the votes, while Prabowo now claims he won the election by securing 52 per cent
