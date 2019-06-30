Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the parliament in Ankara on June 25. Photo: Reuters
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the parliament in Ankara on June 25. Photo: Reuters
Supporters at a rally for Ekrem Imamoglu in Istanbul on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Ekrem Imamoglu wins Istanbul mayoral election, says victory marks ‘new beginning’ for Turkey
- Imamoglu, candidate of the Republican People’s Party, vows to work closely with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
- Victory is a major blow for the president’s ruling AK Party
