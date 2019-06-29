Advertisement
Advertisement
In terms of the global economy, China’s middle class is now more significant than its factory workers. Photo: Procon Pacific website
Opinion
Opinion
Asian Angle by Kerry Brown
Xi is not the boss in US-China struggle. Neither’s Trump. Here’s who is
- As the Chinese and American presidents meet at the G20 summit in Japan both are ultimately trying to appeal to one group of people
- The Chinese middle class is the greatest economic asset on the planet
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
In terms of the global economy, China’s middle class is now more significant than its factory workers. Photo: Procon Pacific website
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photo: Reuters
Opinion
Opinion
Abacus by Tom Holland
China thinks it can weather Trump’s trade storm. It can, but not for long. Likewise the US
- Don’t hold your breath for a deal between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit
- China thinks its economy can ride out the trade war. In the short term, it’s right. In the long term, not so much. Likewise for the US
TOP PICKS
Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.