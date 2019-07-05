Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ivanka Trump, right, with other world leaders at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Photo: EPA
Ananth Krishnan
Opinion

Opinion

Asian Angle by Ananth Krishnan

Cringeworthy, yes, but Ivanka Trump had something to say about US-India ties

  • As cringeworthy as it was to watch Donald Trump’s daughter at the G20, her glowing comments about India carried a message worth noting
  • Amid fears for bilateral ties and tension over Delhi’s links with China, Iran and Russia, the US is saying: ‘Don’t worry, we can work through this’
Ananth Krishnan

Ananth Krishnan  

Published: 7:00am, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:25am, 5 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ivanka Trump, right, with other world leaders at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.