Advertisement
Advertisement
Carrie Lam’s self-image as a “good fighter” may have led her to underestimate the enormous effort needed to overcome opposition to the extradition bill. Photo: SCMP
Opinion
Opinion
On Reflection by Donald Low
Could psychology have helped Carrie Lam avoid Hong Kong’s extradition bill fiasco?
- From confirmation bias to risk aversion, behavioural science principles shed light on Hongkongers’ reactions to the controversial extradition law
- A better understanding of cognitive psychology could have helped the Hong Kong government
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Carrie Lam’s self-image as a “good fighter” may have led her to underestimate the enormous effort needed to overcome opposition to the extradition bill. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.