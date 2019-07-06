Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
China Briefing by Wang Xiangwei
US-China trade war: hardliners in Beijing are gaining influence
- Chinese urging concessions for Washington have been attacked by the media
- Businesses and residential complexes are being forced to change foreign-sounding names, and the war film The Eight Hundred has been cancelled
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.