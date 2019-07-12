Channels

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (left), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre) and China's President Xi Jinping meet on the sidelines of G20 summit in Osaka. Photo: Reuter
Rupakjyoti Borah
Opinion

Opinion

Asian Angle by Rupakjyoti Borah

Not the US, not China. India holds the cards in the Indo-Pacific

  • India has ties with all the major regional players and the heft to alter the balance of power, if it so wished
  • But a long tradition of ‘strategic autonomy’ is likely to see the status quo maintained, unless Beijing provokes change
Rupakjyoti Borah

Rupakjyoti Borah  

Published: 7:00am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:04am, 12 Jul, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
