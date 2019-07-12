Not the US, not China. India holds the cards in the Indo-Pacific

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (left), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre) and China's President Xi Jinping meet on the sidelines of G20 summit in Osaka. Photo: Reuter
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (left), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre) and China's President Xi Jinping meet on the sidelines of G20 summit in Osaka. Photo: Reuter
A US flag flutters in front of a portrait of the late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong during a visit by US President Donald Trump to Beijing, China, in 2017. Photo: Reuters
What’s the difference between Indo Pacific and Asia-Pacific? Regional control for the US or China
- The ongoing debate over how the region should style itself has come into sharp focus as Asean adopted the US-style “Indo Pacific” at its summit
- Beijing and Washington’s quests for a foothold in the region came to the fore at a round table in Kuala Lumpur
Topic | Asean
A US flag flutters in front of a portrait of the late Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong during a visit by US President Donald Trump to Beijing, China, in 2017. Photo: Reuters