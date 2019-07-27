Channels

A Vietnamese investor watches share price activity on a securities trading floor in Hanoi. Photo: AFP
Ivan V. Small
Asian Angle by Ivan V. Small

How Vietnamese-Americans and other ‘Viet Kieu’ fuel capitalist dreams with remittances

  • International remittances to Vietnam are estimated at US$15 billion annually, making it one of the top 10 recipient countries in the world
  • This money from Viet Kieu – an informal term for overseas Vietnamese – pays for much but also provokes resentment
Ivan V. Small

Ivan V. Small  

Updated: 9:03pm, 27 Jul, 2019

A train passes Lang Co beach, near the Hai Van Pass between Hue and Da Nang, central Vietnam. The Reunification Express offers passengers good views of the coast. Photo: Alamy
Vietnam by train: see ever changing country from the Reunification Express on its 31-hour trip north to Hanoi

  • Effortlessly grasp the size, varied landscapes and cultural diversity of Vietnam by taking the train – you can stop off at the places you’d like to explore
  • Nha Trang has a fabulous beach and diving, Hue has history, and Dong Hoi the world’s largest cave
Peter Ford

Peter Ford  

Updated: 5:39am, 17 Jul, 2019

