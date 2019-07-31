Channels

Islets in Western Province of the Solomon Islands. Photo: AFP
James Laurenceson
James Laurenceson

Australia’s belt and road dilemma in the Pacific: is China a partner or competitor?

  • Canberra has expressed a willingness to work with Beijing on much needed infrastructure in the region
  • However, concerns abound, ranging from standards to security threats, which have made the country hesitant to dive in
James Laurenceson  

Jane Golley  

Updated: 8:05am, 31 Jul, 2019

