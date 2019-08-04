Advertisement
Advertisement
Two thousand years ago, with only loose translations available, it was difficult to employ the rule of law. Photo: Shutterstock
Opinion
Opinion
George Yeo
Chinese exceptionalism, law vs etiquette and ‘chopsticks people’
- Former Singaporean foreign minister George Yeo shares his thoughts on Beijing’s simultaneous disdain and awe for the rule of law, the Chinese language and control, and a moral system built without religion
- The following is an edited excerpt from a speech given by Yeo to a school in Singapore
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Two thousand years ago, with only loose translations available, it was difficult to employ the rule of law. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.