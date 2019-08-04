Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Two thousand years ago, with only loose translations available, it was difficult to employ the rule of law. Photo: Shutterstock
George Yeo
Opinion

Opinion

George Yeo

Chinese exceptionalism, law vs etiquette and ‘chopsticks people’

  • Former Singaporean foreign minister George Yeo shares his thoughts on Beijing’s simultaneous disdain and awe for the rule of law, the Chinese language and control, and a moral system built without religion
  • The following is an edited excerpt from a speech given by Yeo to a school in Singapore
George Yeo

George Yeo  

Updated: 1:27pm, 4 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Two thousand years ago, with only loose translations available, it was difficult to employ the rule of law. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.