Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Krakatoa volcano in Indonesia can be thought of as among the largest “natural” furnaces in the world. Photo: AFP
Karim Raslan
Opinion

Opinion

Ceritalah by Karim Raslan

This era of Trumpian trade wars may be a blessing for Indonesian industry

  • Competition from China and the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ pose existential questions for Indonesian industry
  • Trade wars, on the other hand, could be beneficial, as Indonesia may be buoyed by its huge domestic market
Karim Raslan

Karim Raslan  

Updated: 11:02am, 6 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Krakatoa volcano in Indonesia can be thought of as among the largest “natural” furnaces in the world. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.