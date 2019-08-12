Channels

A man walks past a money exchange shop decorated with different banknotes at Central, a business district in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Tom Holland
Opinion

Opinion

Abacus by Tom Holland

The real danger behind US currency manipulation charges against China

  • Washington’s decision to slap the label on Beijing opens a new front in the simmering US-China cold war
  • In the long term, this is likely to accelerate the uncoupling between the world’s two largest economies, writes Tom Holland
Tom Holland

Tom Holland  

Updated: 7:08am, 12 Aug, 2019

A man walks past a money exchange shop decorated with different banknotes at Central, a business district in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Monday represented the first time the yuan had fallen below the psychologically important level of 7 to the US dollar since 2008. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China says ‘no such thing’ as currency manipulation despite US claim it depreciated yuan exchange rate

  • US Treasury declared China a ‘currency manipulator’ on Monday after the yuan fell below the key threshold of 7 to the US dollar for the first time since 2008
  • People’s Bank of China says it has ‘refused to engage in a competitive devaluation’ despite the year-long trade war with the United States
Topic |   Currency war
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 6:45pm, 6 Aug, 2019

Monday represented the first time the yuan had fallen below the psychologically important level of 7 to the US dollar since 2008. Photo: Xinhua
