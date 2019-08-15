Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Indonesian labourers work on a construction site in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat
Opinion

Opinion

Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat

Indonesia still wants Chinese investments, but Jokowi is also wooing Middle East money

  • Jakarta needs to drum up foreign direct investment to boost lacklustre economic growth, and its recent favourite partner has been Beijing
  • But the world’s most populous Muslim nation is now building on deep-rooted historical ties with the Middle East to lessen dependency on China
Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat

Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat  

Updated: 12:37pm, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indonesian labourers work on a construction site in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo inspect the honour guards in Putrajaya. Photo: AFP
Geopolitics

Disputes aside, Joko Widodo’s visit to Malaysia may be a sign of rosier times

  • Indonesian president discussed migrant workers, border issues and palm oil cooperation with Mahathir Mohamad during the two-day visit
  • Malaysia’s 94-year-old leader Mahathir was seen on Friday driving Widodo to prayer in a Proton – the country’s national car
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 7:25am, 10 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo inspect the honour guards in Putrajaya. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.