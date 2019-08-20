Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The First Baptist Church still serves congregations whose ancestors were converted by Victorian missionaries. Photo: Team Ceritalah
Karim Raslan
Opinion

Opinion

Ceritalah by Karim Raslan

In sleepy Mawlamyine, Myanmar youths can’t wait to leave as city becomes shadow of its former self

  • A former bustling British port city, Mawlamyine today is a far cry from its glory years in the 1800s
  • Despite recent efforts by the authorities to boost the city’s infrastructure, the economy has not thrived and young residents yearn to leave in search of better jobs
Karim Raslan

Karim Raslan  

Updated: 10:02am, 20 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The First Baptist Church still serves congregations whose ancestors were converted by Victorian missionaries. Photo: Team Ceritalah
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.