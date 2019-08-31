Channels

Wang Xiangwei
Wang Xiangwei
Trump’s face-changing used to rattle China, but time is now on Beijing’s side

  • To Chinese observers, the US president’s rapid flip-flops on Xi Jinping and the imposition of tariffs are giving off hints of desperation
  • China has learned its lesson by not dancing to Trump’s tune, and instead can afford to hunker down for a drawn-out negotiating process
Wang Xiangwei

Updated: 9:43am, 31 Aug, 2019

