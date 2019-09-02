Channels

The procession for Malaysia's Merdeka Day parade walks by. Photo: Team Ceritalah
Karim Raslan
Opinion

Opinion

Ceritalah by Karim Raslan

As nationalism rises, what holds Asian countries together?

  • Nations need to possess a relatively inclusive, overarching identity – a set of ideas that can make anyone feel they belong
  • However, the plights of the Rohingya, Kashmiris and racism against Papuans, show robust nation-states aren’t always nice places to live in if you’re a minority
Karim Raslan

Karim Raslan  

Updated: 12:04pm, 2 Sep, 2019

The procession for Malaysia’s Merdeka Day parade walks by. Photo: Team Ceritalah
Workers hang Malaysian flags ahead of celebrations for the country's 62nd anniversary of independence on August 31. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Malaysia’s racial and religious divisions widen as opposition seeks political gain

  • Fake images of the national flag and inflammatory comments by a preacher are among the recent developments ratcheting up ethnic and religious tensions in multiracial Malaysia
  • Even the police chief has called the situation concerning, though he says it is still ‘manageable’ security-wise
Topic |   Malaysia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Updated: 7:10pm, 27 Aug, 2019

Workers hang Malaysian flags ahead of celebrations for the country's 62nd anniversary of independence on August 31. Photo: Reuters
