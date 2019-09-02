As nationalism rises, what holds Asian countries together?

The procession for Malaysia’s Merdeka Day parade walks by. Photo: Team Ceritalah
Workers hang Malaysian flags ahead of celebrations for the country's 62nd anniversary of independence on August 31. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia’s racial and religious divisions widen as opposition seeks political gain
- Fake images of the national flag and inflammatory comments by a preacher are among the recent developments ratcheting up ethnic and religious tensions in multiracial Malaysia
- Even the police chief has called the situation concerning, though he says it is still ‘manageable’ security-wise
