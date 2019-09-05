Is China the target of Japan’s record-busting defence budget?

Japan’s defence spending is expected to set a record next year as the country buys expensive American weapons amid threats from China and North Korea. Among the biggest purchases are six F-35B stealth fighters at 14 billion yen each for deployment in 2024. Photo: AP
