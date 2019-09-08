A Kashmiri boy displays a placard from a window at a protest site after Friday prayers. Photo: Reuters
In Kashmir, the Indian government is always watching
- Constant monitoring has whipped residents into near paranoia, as drones fly over Friday prayers in mosques and police inspect cameras
- The revocation of Kashmir’s special status has led to increased surveillance, long a mainstay of New Delhi’s approach to managing the restive state
Topic | India
