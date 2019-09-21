Ho Kwon Ping. Picture: Singapore Summit.
Ho Kwon Ping. Picture: Singapore Summit.
US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping attend a business leaders event inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AFP
China and US in new ‘cold war’ that is ‘more difficult’ than Soviet-era, says former US Ambassador to China
- Series of high-profile former US government figures painted a grim portrait of US-China relations, as 14 month trade war rumbles on
- Comments suggest souring mood in diplomatic and trade policy circles, with many expecting ‘a protracted series of on again off again conflicts’
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping attend a business leaders event inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AFP