Iranian President Hassan Rowhani. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-Iran nuclear stand-off: Trump and Rowhani’s positions not as intractable as they seem
- Compromises could include a limited restriction on Iran’s ballistic missile programme and a rigorous inspection regime for its satellite launch programme
- Any renegotiation efforts are most likely to start with indirect approaches between the US and Iran through the European partners, to establish the parameters of what is possible
Topic | Iran
Iranian President Hassan Rowhani. Photo: EPA-EFE