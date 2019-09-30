Indian tourists Rupesh, Ashish and Sourabh in Thailand. Photo: Team Ceritalah
Tourists at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Felix Wong
Where are Chinese tourists going if they’re giving protest-hit Hong Kong a miss?
- Singapore has emerged one of several big winners in Southeast Asia as mainland holidaymakers eye alternatives amid Hong Kong’s escalating violence
- However, with the US-China trade war pinching purses across the region, people might be travelling, but are they spending?
