Indian tourists Rupesh, Ashish and Sourabh in Thailand. Photo: Team Ceritalah
Karim Raslan
Opinion

Opinion

Ceritalah by Karim Raslan

How a new wave of Indian travellers are transforming tourism in Southeast Asia

  • More than 25 million Indians travel abroad every year and while their numbers aren’t as big as the Chinese, they offer huge potential for the hospitality industry
  • Unlike the Chinese who tend to pick ‘all-in tours’, Indians are more independent and rely on apps to arrange their travel
Karim Raslan

Karim Raslan  

Updated: 1:16pm, 30 Sep, 2019

Indian tourists Rupesh, Ashish and Sourabh in Thailand. Photo: Team Ceritalah
Tourists at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Felix Wong
Economics

Where are Chinese tourists going if they’re giving protest-hit Hong Kong a miss?

  • Singapore has emerged one of several big winners in Southeast Asia as mainland holidaymakers eye alternatives amid Hong Kong’s escalating violence
  • However, with the US-China trade war pinching purses across the region, people might be travelling, but are they spending?
Topic |   Chinese tourists
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim  

Updated: 9:49pm, 19 Sep, 2019

Tourists at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Felix Wong
