Advertisement
Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
China Briefing by Wang Xiangwei
With the party over, Beijing needs to see progress on Hong Kong, US trade talks
- The contrast between Beijing’s lavish National Day celebrations and the chaos on Hong Kong’s streets is a fitting metaphor of the challenges China’s leaders face
- On both the trade war and Hong Kong, it might be time for Beijing to take a more flexible approach
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.