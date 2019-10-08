Chinese President Xi Jinping and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at Malacañan Palace in Manila. Photo: AP
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing at the end of August. Photo: Xinhua
Duterte’s South China Sea U-turn: illegal climbdown, or clever gambit for oil?
- Philippine president says he will ignore an international court’s ruling and plough ahead with joint oil and gas exploration with Beijing in the South China Sea
- Experts say he’s either breached the constitution, or made a very smart move
Topic | The Philippines
