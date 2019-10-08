Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at Malacañan Palace in Manila. Photo: AP
Lye Liang Fook
Opinion

Opinion

Lye Liang Fook

Duterte wants to work with Beijing in the South China Sea, but so far has little to show for it

  • The Philippine president’s fifth visit to China last month saw the two countries move a step closer to joint oil and gas exploration
  • But he faces fierce domestic criticism of his softer line and progress between the two sides has been measured and slow
Lye Liang Fook

Lye Liang Fook  

Updated: 12:27pm, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at Malacañan Palace in Manila. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing at the end of August. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Duterte’s South China Sea U-turn: illegal climbdown, or clever gambit for oil?

  • Philippine president says he will ignore an international court’s ruling and plough ahead with joint oil and gas exploration with Beijing in the South China Sea
  • Experts say he’s either breached the constitution, or made a very smart move
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 11:56am, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing at the end of August. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.