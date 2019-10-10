Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Indian Army personnel keep watch at the Sino-Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh. Photo: AFP
Yogesh Joshi
Opinion

Opinion

Yogesh Joshi

For India, diplomacy with China flows through the barrel of a gun

  • New Delhi is staging a massive military exercise near the Chinese border, just as Xi and Modi prepare for their second informal summit
  • This is no coincidence – as history shows, Sino-Indian military muscle-flexing is a standard feature before diplomatic engagements
Yogesh Joshi

Yogesh Joshi  

Updated: 6:00pm, 10 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indian Army personnel keep watch at the Sino-Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Xi and Modi in the Indian city of Ahmedabad in September 2014. Photo: AP
Politics

Modi-Xi bonhomie to be tested by ‘irritants’, but global pressures may yet prompt tighter embrace

  • The Indian and Chinese leaders are expected to meet this weekend for their second informal summit in little more than a year
  • Though military drills and Kashmir threaten to sour the event, wider geopolitical challenges could push the pair closer together
Topic |   China-India relations
Kunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit  

Updated: 11:51am, 8 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Xi and Modi in the Indian city of Ahmedabad in September 2014. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.