For India, diplomacy with China flows through the barrel of a gun

Indian Army personnel keep watch at the Sino-Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh. Photo: AFP
Xi and Modi in the Indian city of Ahmedabad in September 2014. Photo: AP
Modi-Xi bonhomie to be tested by ‘irritants’, but global pressures may yet prompt tighter embrace
- The Indian and Chinese leaders are expected to meet this weekend for their second informal summit in little more than a year
- Though military drills and Kashmir threaten to sour the event, wider geopolitical challenges could push the pair closer together
Topic | China-India relations
