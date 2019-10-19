Channels

Wang Xiangwei
Wang Xiangwei
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

China Briefing by Wang Xiangwei

Chinese leaders’ business affairs should be as clear as a US$15,000 crystal horse from Deutsche Bank

  • An exposé has revealed Deutsche Bank showered Chinese leaders with gifts, including a US$15,000 crystal horse and a Bang & Olufsen sound system
  • It highlights a political taboo – the need for transparency in the business activities of Chinese leaders and their families
Wang Xiangwei

Wang Xiangwei  

Updated: 9:32am, 19 Oct, 2019

