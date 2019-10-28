Advertisement
Advertisement
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai. Photo: Reuters
Opinion
Opinion
Ceritalah by Karim Raslan
Paying for make-up, 1am runs: life for Bollywood’s aspiring Aishwarya Rais
- Behind the mind-blowing viewing numbers, the glitz and the glamour, are people like Tanya Purohit
- When she’s not auditioning for roles, she spends her time on everything from helping students write plays to analysing professional wrestling
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.