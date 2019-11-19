Kashmir’s special status only fuelled its real problem: Islamism

Indian police in Srinagar. Photo: AP
Kashmiri journalists protest against the internet blackout in Srinagar on November 12, 2019. Photo: AFP
100 days after Modi’s Kashmir clampdown, locals see bleak future
- With paramilitary troops monitoring Kashmiris and an internet blackout ongoing, locals say the loss of freedom has affected their mental health
- Businesses have been forced to shut, young people see no future in Kashmir as India continues to bring the region under its rule
Topic | Kashmir
