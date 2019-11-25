Channels

Gawing. Photo: Team Ceritalah
Karim Raslan
Opinion

Opinion

Ceritalah by Karim Raslan

The tale of one Iban man in Johor is a story of Malaysia’s diversity

  • The experience of Gawing, a Christian man who migrated from multiracial Sarawak to Johor state, holds lessons for how Malaysia can have a more progressive and dynamic future
  • East Malaysians are committed to the national language of Malay in contrast to ethnic Malays, says columnist Karim Raslan
Karim Raslan

Karim Raslan  

Updated: 4:00pm, 25 Nov, 2019

Posters of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and leader-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim at a 2018 rally in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: Reuters
Politics

The Malaysian dilemma: can Mahathir and Anwar get Pakatan Harapan back on track?

  • The prime minister and the leader-in-waiting have seen much goodwill from last year’s stunning election win evaporate over succession squabbles and a lack of concrete reforms – and the opposition is gaining ground
  • Despite reassurances from the party leadership, some fear a return to the old rivalries between Mahatir and Anwar
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Updated: 10:23am, 25 Nov, 2019

