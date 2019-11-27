Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Kuala Lumpur skyline, as seen through a cracked glass pane. Photo: Bloomberg
Hwok-Aun Lee
Opinion

Opinion

Hwok-Aun Lee

Can Mahathir’s government get Malaysians to believe in shared prosperity – regardless of race?

  • The ruling coalition’s road map for progress emphasises Bumiputra development, while establishing ‘decent living for all’ as a goal
  • But Malaysians don’t need to choose between needs-based and race-based policies – and Pakatan Harapan needs to show them both can coexist
Hwok-Aun Lee

Hwok-Aun Lee  

Updated: 8:10am, 27 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Kuala Lumpur skyline, as seen through a cracked glass pane. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.