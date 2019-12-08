Channels

There are some 165,000 Indonesian domestic workers in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat
Opinion

Opinion

Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat

Why Indonesia and Hong Kong must resolve issues faced by domestic workers

  • News of hardships by domestic workers in the Chinese city dominates coverage of Hong Kong’s ties with Indonesia, which span trade, investment and tourism
  • The case of Yuli Riswati, who was deported for overstaying her visa, has also sparked concern
Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat

Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat  

Updated: 12:15pm, 8 Dec, 2019

Protesters attended a rally at Edinburgh Place, in Central, to show support for Yuli Riswati. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Deported Indonesian domestic worker claims Hong Kong authorities made her strip in front of male doctor

  • Yuli Riswati recalls ‘humiliating’ experience after spending 29 days in detention for overstaying her visa
  • Citizen journalist’s supporters have accused the government of removing her because she wrote about civil unrest in the city
Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Kathleen Magramo

Kathleen Magramo  

Updated: 11:59pm, 7 Dec, 2019

