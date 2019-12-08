There are some 165,000 Indonesian domestic workers in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Protesters attended a rally at Edinburgh Place, in Central, to show support for Yuli Riswati. Photo: Winson Wong
Deported Indonesian domestic worker claims Hong Kong authorities made her strip in front of male doctor
- Yuli Riswati recalls ‘humiliating’ experience after spending 29 days in detention for overstaying her visa
- Citizen journalist’s supporters have accused the government of removing her because she wrote about civil unrest in the city
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
