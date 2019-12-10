Channels

The piers for the Luang Prabang railway bridge, a section of the China-Laos Railway. Photo: Bloomberg
Nick Freeman
Opinion

Opinion

Nick Freeman

Can Laos profit from China rail link despite being US$1.5 billion in debt?

  • Part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the high-speed railway will connect Kunming in Yunnan province to Vientiane by 2021, and subsequently to Malaysia and Singapore
  • But Laos must plan well to benefit from the rail link’s operations and not fall into a debt trap
Nick Freeman

Nick Freeman  

Updated: 2:38pm, 10 Dec, 2019

The piers for the Luang Prabang railway bridge, a section of the China-Laos Railway. Photo: Bloomberg
An old train engine lies abandoned in Janakpur, 300km south of Kathmandu. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

China-Nepal Railway: debt trap, godsend, threat to India, or just a pie in the sky?

  • Lofty ambitions of a Himalayan railway entertained by Mao Zedong have been revived by Xi Jinping
  • Even if technical and environmental problems can be overcome, Nepal faces another danger: debt
Ed Peters

Ed Peters  

Updated: 10:18am, 2 Dec, 2019

An old train engine lies abandoned in Janakpur, 300km south of Kathmandu. Photo: AFP
