A protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mumbai, India, in December 2019. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Opinion

Hong Kong was the protest story of 2019. This year it’s Modi’s India

  • Thousands have taken to the streets to defend the world’s largest democracy from the premier’s Bharatiya Janata Party, and the world is taking notice
  • Modi has energised his support base, but last December’s Citizenship Amendment Act has sparked a resistance from across the political spectrum
Topic |   India
Nisha Mathew
Nisha Mathew

Updated: 10:44am, 21 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mumbai, India, in December 2019. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Nisha Mathew

Nisha Mathew

Nisha Mathew is a research fellow with the Middle East Institute at the National University of Singapore