A protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mumbai, India, in December 2019. Photo: AP
Hong Kong was the protest story of 2019. This year it’s Modi’s India
- Thousands have taken to the streets to defend the world’s largest democracy from the premier’s Bharatiya Janata Party, and the world is taking notice
- Modi has energised his support base, but last December’s Citizenship Amendment Act has sparked a resistance from across the political spectrum
