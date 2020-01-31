Sri Lanka’s new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Photo: Reuters
Opinion
Opinion
Chulanee Attanayake
Can Sri Lanka’s neutral foreign policy under Gotabaya Rajapaksa steer it clear of US-China tussles?
- The island nation’s geographical position makes it an important strategic partner as major powers jostle for influence in the Indian Ocean region
- While the prevailing narrative is that Beijing has Colombo in a debt trap, ties between the two are unlikely to change for the foreseeable future
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Sri Lanka’s new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chulanee Attanayake is a Visiting Research Fellow at the Institute of South Asian Studies, an autonomous research institute of National University of Singapore. She is also the author of the book “China in Sri Lanka”
Archana Atmakuri is a Research Analyst at the Institute of South Asian Studies, an autonomous research institute of National University of Singapore. She works on India's foreign policy, China's international relations and issues in the South China Sea