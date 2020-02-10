US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
Karim Raslan
Opinion

Opinion

Ceritalah by Karim Raslan

How Southeast Asia can avoid the perils of West’s fragile democracy

  • Growing economic inequality has weakened centuries-old democracies, giving an opportunity for Trump and other demagogues to rise
  • To avoid the pitfalls the West fell for, Southeast Asia must address the disparity and invest in its people, their health and education
Karim Raslan
Karim Raslan

Updated: 2:27pm, 10 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Donald Trump