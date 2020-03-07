Opinion
SCMP Columnist
China Briefing by Wang Xiangwei
China’s coronavirus battle may be ending but its war on eating wild animals has just begun
- China’s latest ban on the trade and consumption of wild animals will wipe out wet markets, but they are just the tip of the iceberg
- To avoid simply driving the problem underground, a whole-of-society approach will be needed – and for years to come
TOP PICKS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Wang Xiangwei was the Post's editor-in-chief from 2012-2015. He started his 20-year career at the China Daily, before moving to the UK, where he worked at a number of news organisations, including the BBC Chinese Service. He moved to Hong Kong in 1993 and worked at the Eastern Express before joining the Post in 1996 as China business reporter. He became China editor in 2000 and deputy editor in 2007, a position he held for four years prior to being promoted to Editor-in-Chief. He has a master's degree in journalism, and a bachelor's degree in English.