Violent clashes erupted in the Indian capital last month. Photo: Xinhua
Opinion
Debasish Roy Chowdhury
What’s killing India’s democracy? It’s not just Modi who’s to blame
- As violence stoked by the BJP’s Hindu-centric rhetoric killed dozens in Delhi recently, opposition parties seemed content to roll over and play dead
- The country’s treatment of its Muslim minority has even drawn comparisons to China from US-based democracy watchdog Freedom House
Debasish is a Jefferson Fellow and winner of multiple Hong Kong News and SOPA awards. He has worked and lived in Calcutta, São Paulo, Hua Hin, Bangkok, Beijing, and Hong Kong.