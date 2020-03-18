A Chinese coastguard ship is seen about 210km offshore from Vietnam on May 14, 2014. File photo: Reuters
In disputed South China Sea, Asean claimant states are neither friends nor foes
- Competing claims over maritime jurisdiction in the strategic waterway have been a source of distrust and tension in the region
- Despite a shared rival in China, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia have separate issues of sovereignty and territorial rights that make the issue deadlocked
Topic | South China Sea
