A Chinese coastguard ship is seen about 210km offshore from Vietnam on May 14, 2014. File photo: Reuters
In disputed South China Sea, Asean claimant states are neither friends nor foes

  • Competing claims over maritime jurisdiction in the strategic waterway have been a source of distrust and tension in the region
  • Despite a shared rival in China, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia have separate issues of sovereignty and territorial rights that make the issue deadlocked
Ding Duo
Updated: 7:00am, 18 Mar, 2020

