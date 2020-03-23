Workers spray disinfectant in Jakarta, Indonesia, on March 22, 2020. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Opinion
Opinion
Bilahari Kausikan
How the coronavirus may change the geopolitics of Southeast Asia
If a global recession hits, political uncertainties may be enhanced, similar to how the 1997 Asian economic crisis catalysed Suharto’s fall in Indonesia and saw the rise of Thailand’s Thaksin
Even if the pandemic quickly subsides, the developing fourth industrial revolution could spell doom for Southeast Asia’s supply chains, fundamentally changing Asean’s strategic environment
Bilahari Kausikan
Published: 5:51pm, 23 Mar, 2020
Updated: 6:07pm, 23 Mar, 2020
TOP PICKS
Link Copied
86DEF612-E7DD-470F-907E-D2E3EE8A5C6B
Workers spray disinfectant in Jakarta, Indonesia, on March 22, 2020. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE