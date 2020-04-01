Residents wear face masks at home in Kampung Baru, a traditional Malay village in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
Nadia Jalil
Opinion

Coronavirus: for Malaysia’s economy to survive and recover, its stimulus package needs more firepower

  • The country’s wage subsidy programme has been criticised for its inadequacy in helping businesses retain employees
  • This is likely to hit SMEs – which make up nearly half of the economy, and employ more than 60 per cent of Malaysia’s workers – particularly hard
Updated: 6:13pm, 1 Apr, 2020

