Women in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, wear face masks to guard against the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat
Opinion

Opinion

Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat

Coronavirus can strengthen China’s ties with Indonesia

  • When this pandemic passes, Indonesia will need Chinese investment more than ever
  • Even so, Beijing should be wary of taking its foot off its soft-power pedal
Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat
Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat

Updated: 11:47am, 12 Apr, 2020

Women in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, wear face masks to guard against the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE