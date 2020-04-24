A technician hangs up face masks to be sterilised with UVC light. Photo: Reuters
Opinion
Yap Wei Aun
Coronavirus: lockdown, vaccine, herd immunity. Can there be a winning exit strategy?
There are many unknowns about Covid-19, but one thing is for sure: every possible way out is riddled with hard choices
Here are four graphs that explain why
Published: 6:00am, 24 Apr, 2020
Updated: 6:02am, 24 Apr, 2020
