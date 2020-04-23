Empty spectator seats are reflected on the sunglasses of a team member wearing a mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus during the pre-season baseball game between Doosan Bears and LG Twins in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. South Korea's professional baseball league has decided to begin its new season on May 5, initially without fans, following a postponement over the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Explainer |
Can coronavirus travel up to four metres?
- Social distancing advice generally sets a limit of one-and-a-half metres but research suggests infections could occur from even further away
- The study tests for the presence of the virus on surfaces and in the air, but doesn’t indicate if the virus was living and infectious
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Empty spectator seats are reflected on the sunglasses of a team member wearing a mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus during the pre-season baseball game between Doosan Bears and LG Twins in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. South Korea's professional baseball league has decided to begin its new season on May 5, initially without fans, following a postponement over the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)