New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discusses her government’s efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP
What makes New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern an authentic leader
- Coolness under pressure, self-discipline and the decisiveness of her government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic has earned international praise
- ‘Authentic leaders are guided by sound moral convictions and act in concordance with their deeply held values, even under pressure,’ one expert said
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discusses her government’s efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP