Abdulla Moaswes
Gulf states push back against Islamophobia ‘imported’ from the India of Modi and the RSS
The ruling Hindu-nationalist BJP has long sought to push its agenda on the Indian diaspora – a process some in the Gulf have called ‘exporting hate’
This in turn has prompted social media battles and appeals to Pan-Islamic solidarity with India’s Muslims in a bid to contain the ideology’s spread
Abdulla Moaswes
in Dubai
and
Hari Prasad
in Washington DC
Published: 5:00pm, 31 May, 2020
Updated: 5:09pm, 31 May, 2020
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in New Delhi in December. Photo: Xinhua
