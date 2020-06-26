Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and then premier Mahathir Mohamad in 2018. Photo: AP
Opinion
Norshahril Saat
Malaysia’s ‘Malay-first but multiracial’ winning formula in politics faces test
The Perikatan Nasional coalition is seen by some as a ‘back door’ government and Pakatan Harapan is within striking distance of reclaiming Putrajaya
Even as there is a set path to electoral dominance, those in power must pay attention to young Malaysians’ ideals of meritocracy and multiculturalism
Published: 11:30am, 26 Jun, 2020
Updated: 11:34am, 26 Jun, 2020
