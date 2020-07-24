A children’s book that features a bully who is “dark-skinned with a head of oily curls” has been pulled from Singapore’s public libraries. Photo: Facebook
From Indonesia to Hong Kong to Singapore, an ongoing battle against racist stereotypes
- A Singapore children’s book depicted a school bully as dark skinned while other pupils were fair. It’s just one of many racist tropes in media and literature
- Psychologists say even simple images reinforce unconscious biases that if left unchecked, are of great detriment to society
Topic | Singapore
