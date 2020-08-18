A man waves a US national flag at an anti-government rally in Hong Kong in 2019. Photo: AFP
Martin Powers
In Hong Kong, the US and Britain, the truth about ‘liberty’ will set you free

  • Most people think liberty refers to the protection of universal rights but for most of British history it meant special privileges enjoyed by groups
  • Groupthink shaped policy in colonial Hong Kong and Western democracies did not raise serious objections even when human rights norms were violated
Updated: 5:22am, 18 Aug, 2020

