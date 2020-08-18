A man waves a US national flag at an anti-government rally in Hong Kong in 2019. Photo: AFP
Martin Powers
In Hong Kong, the US and Britain, the truth about ‘liberty’ will set you free
Most people think liberty refers to the protection of universal rights but for most of British history it meant special privileges enjoyed by groups
Groupthink shaped policy in colonial Hong Kong and Western democracies did not raise serious objections even when human rights norms were violated
Published: 5:00am, 18 Aug, 2020
Updated: 5:22am, 18 Aug, 2020
